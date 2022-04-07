Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2026

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market was valued at USD 10.48 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.91 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7 percent. Clinical chemical analyzers are the computerized equipment used to analyze the stages of sugar and protein in blood. Owing to their accuracy and time efficiency, these devices are used for the analysis of various diseases such as diabetes, hyperlipemia, among others.

Increase in incidences of chronic lifetime diseases, and an increasing aging population are the factors that drive the global clinical chemistry analyzers market during the forecast period. The technological advancements in clinical chemistry analyzers such as StaRRsed Inversa automated erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) analyzer, computer-assisted interpretation, and artificial intelligence have enabled large scale testing, have led to early-stage disease detection of diseases in the various areas such as oncology, gynecology, & endocrinology. Moreover, consistent efforts by healthcare organizations to increase the reliability of data fuels the demand for clinical chemical analyzers. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding preventative healthcare and specialized diagnostic methods, and rising healthcare expenditure are the factors expected to propel the market growth during forecast period. The Clinical chemistry analyzers market is much fragmented and includes a large number of manufacturing giants as well as emerging players. Additionally, the emerging players have a good opportunity to enter the clinical chemistry analyzers market, owing to developments in the market and high demand from end-use industries.

A significant number of different products have been launched and developed in the clinical chemistry analyzers market. Key companies involved in the market are constantly improving their product portfolio and developing their product offerings. For instance, in July 2015, EKF Diagnostics, the global in vitro diagnostics company, announced the international launch of the Altair 240 clinical chemistry analyzer at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry’s (AACC) Annual Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo Meet in Atlanta, U.S.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market:

Roche, Thermo Fisher, Johnson & Johnson, and Siemens, Beckman Coulter

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Analyzers

Small

Medium

Large

Very Large

Reagents

Calibrators

Controls

Standards

Others

Others

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Basic Metabolic Panel

Electrolyte Panel

Lipid Profile

Renal Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Specialty Chemical Panel

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Academic Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

