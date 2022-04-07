Nanoemulsions Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

The increase in awareness regarding chronic diseases and availability of nanoemulsion treatments is driving the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanoemulsions market size is expected to reach USD 18.85 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing in awareness regarding chronic diseases and rising availability of nanoemulsion treatments. Nanoemulsions are a new type of medication delivery. They are used in a wide range of applications, including DNA-encoded drugs, vaccine administration, cosmetic and topical medicines, and antibiotics. The fundamental advantage of nanoemulsions is that they minimize absorption inconsistencies, improve absorption rate, boost bioavailability, aid in lyophilic drug solubility, and provide great thermodynamic stability.

Nanoemulsions are being used to boost the solubility and bioavailability of medications that are water insoluble. Because of its improved drug solubilization capability, ease of production, extended shelf life, and improved drug bioavailability, the drug has gained traction for both hydrophilic and hydrophobic medicines.

The advantages of nanoemulsion have sparked a lot of interest in research, dose design, and pharmacology. These medications are intended to address issues like as noncompliance and limited bioavailability that are common with standard drug delivery systems.

Drug toxicity difficulties, the lack of precise regulatory requirements, enhanced characterization, and disorganized cost-benefit methods are all factors restraining the market's potential growth.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Allergen plc, Covaris, Inc., Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Microfluidics (IDEX Corporation), Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc., and AstraZeneca plc among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Nanoemulsions market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Nanoemulsions Market Segmentation:

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Anesthetics

Antibiotics

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Immunosuppressants

Steroids

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Oral

Topical

Intravenous

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020 – 2028)

Hospital Chain

Retail Stores

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

