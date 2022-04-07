Photomedicine Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Major prevalence of skin infections and advancements in nanotechnology and nanoscience are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global photomedicine market size is expected to reach USD 12.77 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing global aging population, major prevalence of skin infections such as acne, psoriasis and others, and high preference for non-invasive procedures are some major factors driving market revenue growth. Photomedicine is a type of technology where light therapy is used to diagnose and treat specific diseases. Advancement in nanotechnology and nanoscience has resulted in development of new materials such as iron-based magnetic nanoparticles, gold nanoparticles, graphene, and others. These materials are used in photomedicine to deliver drugs in target areas, cancer imaging, and other diagnosis processes.

Some major application areas of photomedicine are dental, oncology, dermatology, pain, and ophthalmology. Oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. Major prevalence of cancer, increasing awareness about the benefits of photomedicine in cancer treatment, and rising adoption of laser therapy in the diagnosis of cancer are some key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Asia Pacific is expected to register a faster CAGR throughout the forecast period. Development of healthcare infrastructure is one of the major factors boosting revenue growth in this region.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Colorado Skin & Vein, Deka Laser Technologies, Lumenis, THOR Photomedicine Ltd., Verilux, Alma Lasers Ltd., AngioDynamics, PhotoMedex, Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, and Spectranetics.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Photomedicine market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Photomedicine Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lasers

Lamps

Polychromatic Polarized Light

Full spectrum lights

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dental

Oncology

Dermatology

Pain

Ophthalmology

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best customized report.

