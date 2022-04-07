Photomedicine Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
Reports And Data
Major prevalence of skin infections and advancements in nanotechnology and nanoscience are some key factors driving market revenue growth
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global photomedicine market size is expected to reach USD 12.77 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing global aging population, major prevalence of skin infections such as acne, psoriasis and others, and high preference for non-invasive procedures are some major factors driving market revenue growth. Photomedicine is a type of technology where light therapy is used to diagnose and treat specific diseases. Advancement in nanotechnology and nanoscience has resulted in development of new materials such as iron-based magnetic nanoparticles, gold nanoparticles, graphene, and others. These materials are used in photomedicine to deliver drugs in target areas, cancer imaging, and other diagnosis processes.
Some major application areas of photomedicine are dental, oncology, dermatology, pain, and ophthalmology. Oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. Major prevalence of cancer, increasing awareness about the benefits of photomedicine in cancer treatment, and rising adoption of laser therapy in the diagnosis of cancer are some key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Asia Pacific is expected to register a faster CAGR throughout the forecast period. Development of healthcare infrastructure is one of the major factors boosting revenue growth in this region.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
Colorado Skin & Vein, Deka Laser Technologies, Lumenis, THOR Photomedicine Ltd., Verilux, Alma Lasers Ltd., AngioDynamics, PhotoMedex, Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, and Spectranetics.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Photomedicine market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
Photomedicine Market Segmentation:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Lasers
Lamps
Polychromatic Polarized Light
Full spectrum lights
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Dental
Oncology
Dermatology
Pain
Ophthalmology
Regional Outlook:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
