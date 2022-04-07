Smart projector industry sales reached 3.26 million units in the first three quarters, up 31% year-on-year
In the 3rd quarter, the CR4 brands in the DLP market for smart projectors were XGIMI, JMGO, Dangbei, and MagicProjector. Dangbei is the strongest growing brand.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 2 January, RUNTO announced the latest China Smart Projector Retail Market Monthly Tracker. The report shows that in the first three quarters of 2021, China's smart projection market sales reached 3.26 million units, up 31% year-on-year; in the third quarter, smart projection market sales were 947,000 units, up 20.9% year-on-year. Although the growth rate declined compared to the previous two quarters, the consumer market demand for smart projectors remained strong and growth exceeded market expectations in the face of chip shortages and raw material price increases.
Market: The strong stays, while Dangbei forwards
Currently, there are more than 180 brands on sale in China's smart projector industry. Although there are many participants, the distance between leading brands and small and medium-sized brands is getting farther and farther, especially in the DLP market where the share of first-tier brands continues to increase. In the third quarter, the CR4 brands in the DLP market for smart projectors were XGIMI, JMGO, Dangbei, and MagicProjector, with a combined share of 75.6%, up 5.5 percentage points from the same period last year, and a very high degree of market concentration. In addition to XGIMI, Dangbei is the strongest growing brand among CR4 brands. With its unique software development advantage, superior product quality, and diversified marketing methods, Dangbei projector sales grew 400%, 275%, and 136% from Q1 to Q3 of this year, respectively. From No. 6 in Q1 to No. 4 in Q2 and No. 3 in Q3, Dangbei surpassed Xiaomi and MagicProjector and caught up with No. 1 XGIMI.
Intelligence: brighter、clearer、smarter
This year, several innovative and revolutionary projectors have been released, such as XGIMI RS Pro2 with 4K resolution and Dangbei X3 laser projector with 3200ANSI lumens. Driven by head brands such as XGIMI and Dangbei, the share of brightness above 500 lumens in the smart projector market reached 39.3% in the third quarter of 2021, up 11.1 percentage points year-on-year, with the share above 2K lumens reaching 9.7%, up 6.9 percentage points from the same period last year. In the third quarter, the main resolution of smart projector products is FHD, accounting for 41.7% of the market share, an increase of 10 percentage points over the same period last year, of which the share of UHD or more reached 1.2%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points over the same period last year.
The functions of Smart Projectors toward the direction of automation and intelligence. In the third quarter of 2021, features such as voice recognition and side projection have become standard, with shares exceeding 60%. Automatic screen alignment, automatic screen obstacle avoidance, wall color calibration, and other new features emerged to improve the performance of intelligent projection devices and user experience.
Projector consumer demand continues to be vigorous, annual sales are expected to approach 5 million units
According to Jingdong data, home projector sales increased 350% year-over-year in the first 10 minutes of China's Double 11 (similar to Black Friday), demonstrating continued strong demand in the smart projection consumer market. According to the brand data, as of 1:15 on November 1, 2021, XGIMI's online transaction amount (GMV) exceeded 200 million, and Dangbei projector's online pre-sale sales exceeded 100 million. With the immersive viewing experience and 100-inch large screen, more and more consumers tend to choose smart projector products. RUNTO forecasts that China's smart projector market will reach 4.79 million units in 2021, up 29% year-on-year, with sales exceeding 10 billion yuan.
