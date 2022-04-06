Strengthening Public Prosecutions in Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 6, 2022

The Ministry of Justice and Attorney General is investing $1.9 million to establish a Major Case Assistance Unit to focus on the most serious and complex prosecutions in Saskatchewan.

"Our Public Prosecutions team does an exemplary job of assessing, prosecuting and completing major cases in Saskatchewan," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "This unit will amplify those efforts while providing an opportunity to share knowledge and best practices to increase effectiveness on major case files."

The Major Case Assistance Unit will comprise Senior Crown Prosecutors who will be assigned to major cases such as homicides, attempted homicides, aggravated assaults and home invasions.

Senior Crown Prosecutors from the unit will also work closely with their colleagues to provide mentorship and assistance on other cases. The unit will also include Crown Counsel Assistants to support with disclosure, summarizing evidence and preparing court materials.

While there are many factors that affect how a case moves through the justice system, this unit will focus on improving efforts to effectively assess major cases, prosecute those that go to trial, arrive at just resolutions and reduce the time it takes to resolve matters.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane Whiting Justice and Attorney General Regina Phone: 3067878621 Email: ariane.whiting@gov.sk.ca