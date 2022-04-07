David Slay, Restaurant Owner & Award-winning Chef, Examines How the Pandemic Affected Hiring & Managing Staff

Chef David Slay

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Record high 4.4 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in February; job openings of 11.3 million are just below December 2021 record, per the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The latest report builds on months of economic momentum, with U.S. employers adding a record 7 million jobs over the past year. The economy created 678,000 positions in February alone, sending the unemployment rate to a pandemic low of 3.8 percent, Labor Department data shows.

Restaurant owner and award-winning chef, David Slay, believes that as an employer he has a duty to be reasonable and provide good working conditions. "﻿As an employer and a mentor to other agents, I believe it's my duty to consistently manifest resilience and passion in what I do," states Slay. "This way, my team continues to see the business perspective thus encouraging them not to quit their job."

Slay continues, "The unemployment decline since 2021 is majorly factored in by what the pandemic did to our mental health. At the same time, I think that engaging with my people every day, reinforcing our purpose in the business, and taking care of their needs mentally and financially help them to refocus on their goals despite the continuous changes and challenges we each face daily since Covid hit."

That strong reading — which added to the Federal Reserve’s resolve to begin increasing interest rates this month — also has given new leverage to workers as they look for more-favorable working conditions and higher pay. Americans who switched jobs saw a typical raise of 6.6 percent in the past year, while those who stayed saw their pay go up 5.4 percent, according to a widely watched measure of wage growth from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Both numbers, reported as three-month averages, are at or near the highest rates since the late 1990s.

"The country's economy is by the people because its people are motivated and set on their goals," concludes Slay.

David Slay is a third-generation American restaurateur. The reputable chef first started his training at the age of 11 in his father's kitchen. Slay then apprenticed with classically trained European chefs in Las Vegas when he was 17, and at 20 opened his first restaurant, a 26 seat French café with no liquor license, because he was not old enough to get one.

David then created and currently runs two successful restaurants: Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California. Both restaurants are consistently among the top-rated restaurants in Zagat, and il garage was recently named one of the top Italian restaurants in Southern California in Orange County Register. He has also added two brand new restaurants to his scope, steps away from his home in Manhattan Beach, CA: SLAY Steak + Fish House & SLAY Italian Kitchen.

His meticulous attention to detail and focus on personable service as a successful restaurateur has deservingly earned him the success of several restaurants and, in 2017, Slay Estate and Vineyard.