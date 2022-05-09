Jasmine Rae, #1 Wedding Cake Creator, Examines How Pandemic Influenced Serious Dating Brining Back Weddings & Traditions

Jasmine Rae

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If social media is anything to go by, the pandemic has put dating and relationships on double time. Hinge matches who locked down together after three dates. Couples who didn’t know each other be longstanding partners who decided to start a family or buy a property earlier than they might have done because, well, there hasn’t been much else to do these past two years. According to dating experts, it seems weddings are back.

Jasmine Rae de Lung, a San Francisco native, and an award-winning wedding cake maker is in agreement and has stated seeing wedding trends being back in full throttle. "A new kind of wedding is here," states Rae. "More couples are questioning and discluding irrelevant traditions. More couples are treating their wedding as a gift to their guests. I'm noticing more couples are less interested in impressing their guests, and more interested in giving their wedding as an opportunity to celebrate surviving the pandemic."

According to Match’s 2021 Singles in America study, which surveyed 5,000 single people in the U.S. in August, 53% of app daters are now “prioritizing their search for a relationship more than before the pandemic.” The same study also found that 58% of app daters have shifted toward “intentional dating,” and 69% of users are being more honest with their potential partners. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that after a year and a half of fear and uncertainty, commitment is now extremely sexy.

Rae continues, "The past two years have been like a loading spring--couples are ready to vault into their marriages, having endured inexorable trials."

While the pandemic has been described as 'the great accelerator', there’s a bubbling counter-narrative too. Online dating site Plenty of Fish has coined the term 'hesitating': "Feeling indifferent about dating, unsure if you want to date seriously or casually because life, in general, is so uncertain right now." According to their research, 70% of single people are feeling this uncertainty.

"There's something of a celebratory irreverence as traditions are flouted, details are excused, and the most fun and personal elements are noticeably more esteemed in the planning process. Like college students fresh out of their parents' homes, curfew is no longer in effect," concludes Rae.

--------------

https://www.jasmineraecakes.com/about

Jasmine Rae de Lung was born in San Francisco in 1981. After a formal art background, a mural-painting business, and a B.A. in Cognitive Science, she started her cake studio in 2006, then concurrently returned to school for an M.A. in Psychology. Rae is often asked if and how her master’s degree contributes to her cake business. Rae has stated it is extremely relevant to her work and life, in part because it’s now part of her identity, a trained tool of sensitivity, with a social justice lens. This influences the creative process both in making cakes and working with real people.

Cake creations by Jasmine Rae are fanciful, organic, startling, or even austere, like a diaphanous wisp of rice paper or a sugar explosion. @JasmineRaeCakes creates works of art all over the world, including in Italy, Dubai, Malaysia, and more.

