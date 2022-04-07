Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3001990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                            

STATION:  Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/06/2022 at 1341 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main St, Barre City

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Richard Fanton

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, identified as Richard Fanton, indicators of drug impairment were detected. Fanton was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Investigation revealed Fanton had active court ordered conditions of release not to buy, have, or use regulated drugs.  Fanton was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/07/2022 at 1230 and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2022 at 1230

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

