Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs and Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3001990
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/06/2022 at 1341 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main St, Barre City
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Richard Fanton
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, identified as Richard Fanton, indicators of drug impairment were detected. Fanton was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Investigation revealed Fanton had active court ordered conditions of release not to buy, have, or use regulated drugs. Fanton was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/07/2022 at 1230 and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/07/2022 at 1230
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861