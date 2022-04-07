Press Releases

04/06/2022

Department Of Public Health Announces COVID-19 Treatments Available At Test To Treat Sites Across Connecticut

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 6, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.— More than 40 “Test to Treat” sites are open in Connecticut, offering individuals an important way to rapidly access free treatment for COVID-19, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Through the newly launched nationwide Test to Treat initiative, people can get tested and – if they are positive and treatments are appropriate for them – fill a prescription from a health care provider, all in one location. Connecticut currently has these Test to Treat sites, located at select pharmacies, urgent care centers, and federally qualified health centers.

“In order for COVID-19 treatments to work, they must be started early, within five days of when your symptoms start,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. ”The Test to Treat initiative provides eligible patients faster, easier access to potentially life-saving treatments.”

A web-based site locator is now available to make it easier to find Test to Treat locations. Those who may have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support locating a Test to Treat site can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages – 8am to midnight ET, seven days a week. The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) is also available to specifically help people with disabilities access services. To get help, call 1-888-677-1199, Monday-Friday from 9am to 8pm ET or email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.

Other locations to obtain COVID-19 Therapeutics

People can also be tested and treated by their own health care providers who can appropriately prescribe these oral antiviral pills. If prescribed by their healthcare provider, patients can fill a prescription at a federally qualified health center or many retail pharmacies located across the state.

Each week, DPH receives regular allocations of COVID-19 therapeutics from the federal government. While these therapeutics remain in limited supply, DPH works with health care providers and pharmacies to get these therapeutics to high-risk communities to ensure health equity.

To see public locations that have received shipments of U.S. Government-procured COVID-19 therapeutics under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) authority, please visit COVID-19 Therapeutics Locator (arcgis.com).

COVID-19 therapeutics can be used to prevent or treat eligible non-hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms. Prevention and early treatment for eligible patients can help improve patient outcomes, reduce stress on healthcare facilities, and even save lives.

These therapeutics differ in efficacy, route of administration, risk profile, and populations for which they are authorized. Some also have important contraindications and drug - drug interactions. For more information, please visit the HHS Side-by-Side Overview of Outpatient Therapies Authorized for Treatment of Mild-Moderate COVID-19.

For more information, please visit DPH’s COVID-19 Therapeutics website at COVID 19 Therapeutics (ct.gov).

Questions from both providers and the public about COVID therapeutics can be directed to COVIDmeds.DPH@ct.gov.

