It's Booming for Coldwell Banker In Brunswick County

Today's ribbon cutting ceremony for Sea Coast Realty in Boiling Spring Lakes Posing from left to right, Entrepreneur & Founder DM Global Dino Miliotis, President & CEO Sea Coast Realty Tim Milam, Real Estate Advisor for Sea Coast Realty Brad Blake "I'm so proud to support this incredible community" says Dino Miliotis founder of DM Global, posing with Tim Milam President & CEO of Sea Coast Realty

Sea Coast Realty Open for Business, Boiling Spring Lakes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

We have the only office in this area, and you can imagine, we're selling properties in days, not weeks, not months...days” — Brad Blake

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was all smiles today for Tim Milam, President, CEO of Sea Coast Realty, a Coldwell Banker affiliate. A crowd gathered as the ribbon was cut in front of Sea Coast's new location at 3841 George II Highway, Boiling Spring Lakes.

"This is a dream come true," said Milam. "We've spent years, decades to get here to finally represent the good people of Brunswick."

Brunswick County is the southernmost county in the U.S. state of North Carolina. As of the 2010 census, the population was 107,143. Its population was only 73,143 in 2000, making it one of the fastest-growing counties in the state. With a nominal growth rate of approximately 47% in ten years, much of the growth is centered in the eastern section of the county in the suburbs of Wilmington such as Leland, Belville and Southport. A 2019 estimated population of 142,820 makes Brunswick the fourth-fastest-growing county in the country.

"I looked at this area back in 2001," explains Milam. "I saw great potential, only problem, we had to work with the city to develop the area, water lines, power, everything had to catch up to my vision." Twenty one years later, Milam's vision has been realized. "Sea Coast Realty in Boiling Spring Lakes is now open for business," he adds enthusiastically. "I feel that the company is catering to a growing population that demands gorgeous homes in great developments... and that's what we offer."

"The demand for our properties is just explosive," said Brad Blake, Real Estate Advisor for Sea Coast Realty. "We have the only office in this area, and you can imagine, we're selling properties in days, not weeks, not months...days."

In March 2021 the median price of a home in Brunswick County was $299,458. In March 2022 the median price is $364,731, a jump of $65,273.

"Buying a home is one of the most important investments families make," said Milam. "And right now is a great time to buy."