Silver Alert - Claudia Ortiz Located

On 04/05/2022, Claudia Ortiz left her home located in the Granville Subdivision of the town of Prescott Valley. Claudia was last seen at approximately 1700 hours at her residence but did not arrive at a scheduled event at 1900 hours. Claudia drives a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, grey in color, bearing the Arizona license of CFC4572.

