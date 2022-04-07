20220315-reaccredited-public-health-accreditation-board

Submit Release
Tallahassee, Fla. — The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) reaccredited the Florida Department of Health as an integrated health department for the next five years. This seal of accreditation signifies that the unified Florida Department of Health, including the State Health Office and the 67 county health departments, meets or exceeds national standards for public health performance management and continuous quality improvement. The Department received this accolade by demonstrating a focus on accountability and performance to improve the health of communities throughout the state.

"The Florida Department of Health's continuous improvement and performance help keep Floridians across the state healthy," said Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez. "Florida is proud to have an integrated health system that continues to exceed national standards in public health."

"The Florida Department of Health is pleased to receive reaccreditation from PHAB," said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. "Working to improve our quality of services and performance continuously allows the Department to keep communities ahead of emerging health threats and ongoing health challenges."

PHAB praised the Department for operating as a collaborative and effective integrated system noting that the inter-county collaboration is evident through shared programs and positions across the state. PHAB applauded staff across the integrated system for being highly dedicated, passionate, and proud of their work around improving the health of the communities they serve. PHAB also commended the Department for maintaining a continued commitment to accreditation.

PHAB, the nongovernmental, nonprofit organization that administers the national accrediting program, works to improve and protect the public's health by advancing and transforming the quality and performance of governmental public health departments in the United States.

 

