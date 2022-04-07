Sotrovimab Monoclonal Antibody Treatment No Longer Authorized for Use in U.S.

Contact: Communications Office NewsMedia@flhealth.gov 850-245-4111

Tallahassee, Fla. —

On April 5, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reissued the emergency use authorization (EUA) for GSK-Vir Biotechnology’s sotrovimab monoclonal antibody treatment.

Sotrovimab is no longer authorized for use in any U.S. state, territory, or jurisdiction at this time. The full FDA press release can be found here.

This decision leaves the State of Florida with only a single post-exposure monoclonal antibody treatment, bebtelovimab.

Corresponding revisions have been made to the authorized fact sheets for sotrovimab. These fact sheets are available on the FDA’s website.

As a result of the reissued EUAs, health care practitioners in Florida are no longer authorized to administer these monoclonal antibody treatments to patients, effective immediately.

Resources for emerging treatments can be found at HealthierYouFL.org. Providers that have received allocations of antiviral treatments, bebtelovimab monoclonal antibodies, and evusheld pre-exposure prophylaxis can be found at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.