Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,232 in the last 365 days.

Sotrovimab Monoclonal Antibody Treatment No Longer Authorized for Use in U.S.

Contact:  Communications Office  NewsMedia@flhealth.gov  850-245-4111

Tallahassee, Fla. —

 

 

On April 5, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reissued the emergency use authorization (EUA) for GSK-Vir Biotechnology’s sotrovimab monoclonal antibody treatment.

Sotrovimab is no longer authorized for use in any U.S. state, territory, or jurisdiction at this time. The full FDA press release can be found here.

This decision leaves the State of Florida with only a single post-exposure monoclonal antibody treatment, bebtelovimab.

Corresponding revisions have been made to the authorized fact sheets for sotrovimab. These fact sheets are available on the FDA’s website.

As a result of the reissued EUAs, health care practitioners in Florida are no longer authorized to administer these monoclonal antibody treatments to patients, effective immediately.

Resources for emerging treatments can be found at HealthierYouFL.org. Providers that have received allocations of antiviral treatments, bebtelovimab monoclonal antibodies, and evusheld pre-exposure prophylaxis can be found at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.

You just read:

Sotrovimab Monoclonal Antibody Treatment No Longer Authorized for Use in U.S.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.