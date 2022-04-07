Piedmont Correctional Offender Dies of Apparent Suicide

Piedmont Correctional Institution offender Jacob Green (#1678555) has died after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in his cell around 8:15 a.m. today. The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures until local paramedics arrived who also worked to resuscitate the offender. Green was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. this afternoon.

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

Green, 69, was serving a five-year, five-month term for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after being convicted in Wake County. He was admitted to prison on March 2, 2022 and was projected to be released on Feb. 9, 2026.