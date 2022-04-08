Nurse Seeks Help - Asks News Media, Celebrities, Companies and Public Assistance to Make Nurse-Thanking Mission Possible

Pamela Jane Nye nurse, aka: The Vaccinator FRONTLINE HERO NURSES The Beginning “THE NURSES WALL” – a grateful public’s virtual gift to the world’s 20+ million frontline hero nurses, and the 3,000 who died fighting the Covid-19 virus. Emotional nurse value? Comforting. Emotional patient value? Priceless!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pamela Jane Nye is a globally acclaimed nurse pursuing an ambitious; some say impossible, mission to create and present THE NURSES WALL -- a global public's virtual "thank you" gift to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses, and in memory of the 3,000+ nurses' lives taken by Covid-19.Nye aims to motivate a billion+ nurse-appreciative people globally to post brief 'thank you' messages on THE NURSES WALL during National Nurses Week (May 6-12). And mathematically speaking, the mission is not only possible, it's predictable, but only if Nye can recruit those influential people with large social media followers, social media companies, and global news media support."Getting a billion nurse-thanking messages on THE NURSE WALL is not the difficult part," explains Nye. "The challenge is connecting with the influential people you want to meet and the decision-level business leaders who can make the 'yes' decision. And," Nye emphasizes, "if anybody knows the influential people or companies mentioned below, please ask them to contact me."Using Nye's prepared handout, her pitch to succeed reads:• 2020 was designated by the World Health Organization to be globally celebrated as the “Year of the Nurse.”• Covid-19 stole it.• Nye's mission is to take it back.• Take-back weaponry includes the Operation Scrubs nonprofit organization, THE NURSES WALL virtual gift, global news media exposure, a nurse-thanking appreciative public, and a small number of influential people having, or can connect with other influential people who can ask their large number of social media followers to post a “thank you” message on THE NURSES WALL during National Nurses Week. (May 6-12) This https://youtu.be/krzeoHr7T4w video clip answers basic who, when, where, why, and how questions.According to Nye, "The mathematical pathway to a billion message-postings could be Cristiano Renaldo/390M), Ariana Grande/229M), Dwayne Johnson/226M), and Kylie Jenner/223M), whose social media following alone totals 1,068 billion. To reach 2,032 billion, add Salena Gomez (219M), Kim Kardashian/212M), Lionel Messi/194M), Beyonce (171M), and Justin Bieber (168M). For 3,032 billion included Taylor Swift/152M), Jennifer Lopez/148M), Kendall Jenner/156M), Miley Cyrus/127M), Katy Perry/115M), Kevin Hart/105M), Demi Lovato/101M), and Ellen DeGeneres/96M)."Nye also seeks to recruit a company or companies with a billion+ subscriber numbers, e.g., Facebook, Google, Instagram, TikTok, WeChat, and YouTube.Should Nye reach and persuade those she's identified, odds favor a historically successful and meaningful mission. If not, she'll still have succeeded by creating THE NURSE WALL which could infinitely continue to collect nurse-appreciative posting messages.Ask Nye to explain in a sentence why this mission should succeed; her passion becomes apparent when she refers to the International Council of Nurses report stating, since March 2020, a 60-country total of 3,000+ nurse deaths from COVID-19. "To honor these fallen nurses and 20+ million more unsung hero nurses worldwide," Nye argues, "there's no cost and little time involved. And given their 24/7 role as front-line responders during this relentless pandemic, why would anyone say 'no' to posting a nurse-thanking message? Seriously!”

THE NURSES WALL -- a brief YouTube video clip answering Why? How? and possibly Who? questions ...