Over 40,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in April
The sun is shining and the birds are chirping! It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy the nice weather! Over 40,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout are headed to the Panhandle Region in April.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|Body of Water
|Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|Fernan Lake
|Apr 4-8
|6,500
|Lower Twin Lake
|Apr 4-8
|1,420
|Round Lake
|Apr 4-8
|1,250
|Freeman Lake
|Apr 11-15
|1,350
|Fernan Lake
|Apr 11-15
|5,500
|Cocolalla Lake
|Apr 11-15
|6,600
|Lower Twin Lake
|Apr 11-15
|1,420
|Round Lake
|Apr 11-15
|1,250
|Robinson Lake
|Apr 11-15
|1,680
|Kelso Lake
|Apr 11-15
|2,500
|Bonner Lake
|Apr 18-22
|1,000
|Post Falls Park Pond
|Apr 18-22
|1,000
|Smith Lake
|Apr 18-22
|900
|Jewel Lake
|Apr 18-22
|1,350
|Antelope Lake
|Apr 18-22
|500
|Brush Lake
|Apr 25-29
|1,200
|Gene Day Pond
|Apr 25-29
|1,000
|Spicer Pond
|Apr 25-29
|1,000
|Jewel Lake
|Apr 25-29
|1,350
|Smith Lake
|Apr 25-29
|900
|Sinclair Lake
|Apr 25-29
|500
|Granite Lake
|Apr 25-29
|900
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
To purchase a license:
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.
Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.