Latino Business Report: A Podcast Growing Audience – and Influence

TAMACC’s podcast chosen for Beacon’s 2022 Tesla giveaway

BUDA, TEXAS, USA , April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the Latino Business Report podcast launched a little more than a year ago – sharing conversations with Hispanic leaders in business, education, politics, and entertainment – its audience has grown fourfold.

Named last year as one of the top 20 Latino podcasts to follow, the Latino Business Report – produced by the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) – has grown its influence even more.

A wave of positive responses to his guest spot on the March 15 episode led Mass Luminosity founder and CEO Angel Muñoz – who talked about Beacon, his new advanced audio/video communications platform – to partner with the Latino Business Report on the giveaway of a 2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard RWD.

“The podcast went so well, thanks to host J.R. Gonzáles,” Muñoz said. “I loved his demeanor, inquisitive nature, and public persona. We thought he would be ideal as the moderator for our live Tesla giveaway stream – and we were right. He did a phenomenal job.”

“The episode with Munoz is the most downloaded podcast we’ve had so far,” said Gonzáles, “And we have had some well-known people in previous podcasts, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Comedian Shalya Rivera.”

The next most popular episode is the podcast that dropped on March 1, just prior to the one with serial entrepreneur Angel Muñoz. Episode 27 is about the world’s first atomic bomb explosion at a test site in the New Mexico desert. Gonzáles interviewed Tina Cordova and Paul Pino of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium about how the U.S. government is still suppressing and covering up the consequences for the residents of New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

“The podcast has been widely shared by the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, and we’ve been receiving amazing feedback,” Cordova said. “People have indicated that they learned much by listening and are now dedicated to assisting us in achieving our goal of social justice.”

The Latino Business Report has helped TAMACC reach a new audience and Gonzáles said the effort has only really begun in earnest this year.

“The Latino Business Report is not just about business. It’s about people, who happen to be Hispanic, contributing and changing the world in their own way,” Gonzáles said. “It’s a platform for Hispanics to tell their stories to other Hispanics and non-Hispanics alike.”