Things Are Really Looking Up For The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run
Families are eager to celebrate a safe return to gathering outdoors, and the H-E-B | Central Market teams are delighted to be a part of this beloved event.”PLANO, TX, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Things Are Really Looking Up” for the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run that is celebrating its 43rd year on September 23-25. The City of Plano is the Official Hot Air Balloon Capital of Texas and this annual ballooning tradition will be held at the Red Tail Pavilion / Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. The three-day weekend features more than 30 colorful hot air balloons, a RE/MAX parachute team exhibition, live entertainment on the FOX4 Main Stage, a spectacular fireworks show, marketing sponsors, food concessions, arts and crafts vendors, a kids fun zone, and more!
“Families are eager to celebrate a safe return to gathering outdoors, and the H-E-B | Central Market teams are delighted to be a part of this beloved event," said Mabrie Jackson, Senior Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B | Central Market.
The First Annual Invitational Balloon Rally began in 1980 and the original poster states the exciting feelings that “Things Are Looking Up!!” The 2022 poster is a nostalgic nod to the initial event that has since launched hundreds of hot air balloons for thousands of people. The featured artwork is from an original painting by local artist Steve Uriegas that was painted at the festival in 2015. The artist uses a palette knife to apply the paint to create a layered three dimensional effect that is similar to a stained glass design. It is a vibrant representation of the joyous wonder that is ballooning; and a colorful invitation to come and experience magical memories at the festival where “Things Are REALLY Looking Up!”
“As the Balloon Capital of Texas, Plano is known for its positive affiliation with hot air ballooning. I am excited the Festival is scheduled to take place this year in September. The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival and the City of Plano are proud to continue showcasing the largest family-friendly event in our community. Join me and my family as we enjoy the beautiful hot air balloons, sky divers and fireworks, eat some fun festival food, and make great memories!” – Plano Mayor John B. Muns.
he gates open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, continues through Sunday, September 25, and the schedule includes 35 hours of fun festival activities on and off the field. The RE/MAX of Texas Parachute Team will jump out of an airplane and glide down onto the field, the Balloon Glows are presented by Dos Equis and UNIFY Financial Credit Union, and additional balloon activities are presented by H-E-B | Central Market and the City of Plano. Friday night, Party Machine, an Emerald City Band, will have the FOX4 Main Stage rocking. Saturday night attendees will be ‘keeping the beat’ with Moving Colors drum line, so plan to party all evening. The Kids Fun Zone is a mini carnival adventure with rides, inflatable slides, obstacle courses, craft stations and more.
Tickets to the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run go on sale June 15. Runner registration is open now for the Plano Balloon Festival Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 1K and races at www.pbfraces.org. For more information please visit www.planoballoonfest.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
