Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,243 in the last 365 days.

Caregiver Arrested, Charged with TennCare Fraud in Shelby County

CORDOVA – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a caregiver in Clarksville.

In September 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began investigating allegations of fraudulent timesheets being submitted for in-home care.  During the investigation, it was determined Gena R. Kilgore (DOB: 2/28/61), who was employed as a home healthcare provider was responsible for the fraud.  Agents determined between July 2017 and March 2020, Kilgore enrolled a family member to receive home healthcare services from her employer at an address in Cordova, submitted timesheets on behalf of other caregivers for the family member’s care, and collected payments for services that were not provided by the caregivers.

Today, with the assistance of the Clarksville Police Department, TBI agents arrested Kilgore in Clarksville, where she now lives.  She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of TennCare Fraud, Theft between $60,000 – $250,000, and Forgery.  Her bond is set at $1,000.

The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,879,772.50 for federal Fiscal Year 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,293,257.00 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Caregiver Arrested, Charged with TennCare Fraud in Shelby County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.