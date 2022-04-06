Caregiver Arrested, Charged with TennCare Fraud in Shelby County

CORDOVA – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a caregiver in Clarksville.

In September 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began investigating allegations of fraudulent timesheets being submitted for in-home care. During the investigation, it was determined Gena R. Kilgore (DOB: 2/28/61), who was employed as a home healthcare provider was responsible for the fraud. Agents determined between July 2017 and March 2020, Kilgore enrolled a family member to receive home healthcare services from her employer at an address in Cordova, submitted timesheets on behalf of other caregivers for the family member’s care, and collected payments for services that were not provided by the caregivers.

Today, with the assistance of the Clarksville Police Department, TBI agents arrested Kilgore in Clarksville, where she now lives. She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of TennCare Fraud, Theft between $60,000 – $250,000, and Forgery. Her bond is set at $1,000.

