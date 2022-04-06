Submit Release
Kansas Department of Corrections staffer recognized for service to crime victims

KANSAS, April 6 - TOPEKA – (April 6, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today recognized Danielle Thompson of the Kansas Department of Corrections, for her outstanding service to crime victims.

In a video presentation as part of this year’s virtual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, Schmidt announced that Thompson was the recipient of the Outstanding System-Based Advocate Award.

At KDOC, Thompson started the first ever facility-based BIP groups in Kansas and now supervises one of the largest certified BIP’s in the State. In managing the KDOC Batterer Intervention Program, Thompson directly enhances safety for both the victims of those who cause harm and the greater community at large because of her commitment to victim safety and offender accountability within this work.

Thompson’s colleague, Mary Stafford, said that Thompson “works collaboratively within the correctional system to ensure policies and programming are reflective of victims’ needs and overall safety. By helping to reduce recidivism in those who cause harm, Danielle is ensuring a safer future for existing victims of domestic violence and preventing potential harm for countless more.”

The annual recognition of those who provide outstanding service to victims of crime is taking place during the 24th Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, hosted virtually this week by the governor and attorney general.  The video highlighting all of this year’s award recipients is available at https://youtu.be/TrCvB0Zv6l0.

