Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Further Support Research Demonstration Projects

Today the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan announced more than $885,000 for 43 projects through the Agriculture Demonstration of Practices and Technologies (ADOPT) program.

The ADOPT Program provides funding to assist producer groups to evaluate and demonstrate new agricultural practices and technologies at the local level. The results of successful trials can then be adopted by agricultural operations in the region.

"With investments under the ADOPT program, the Government of Canada is helping producers to adapt their operations to improve efficiency, reduce environmental impacts and save time," said Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Marie-Claude Bibeau. "For Saskatchewan farmers, these projects provide beneficial tools to add ease in their day-to-day work and reduce barriers to the challenges they face every day."

A total of $26,625 in support of five of these projects was contributed by two industry co-funders, the Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association and Fertilizer Canada.

"The ADOPT program supports the industry in meeting the needs of Saskatchewan's agricultural sector," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "These projects directly support producers and include managing drought risk, forage stand rejuvenation and other valuable practices that will potentially make the work our producers do just a little bit easier."

ADOPT is funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP), a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories, including a $388 million investment in strategic initiatives for Saskatchewan agriculture. The current CAP program began in 2018 and was the successor of the Growing Forward 2 program.

Since beginning in 2009, ADOPT commits $800,000 per year in funding to evaluate new agricultural practices and technologies. There are two intake periods for this program in June and November of each year. Information on the ADOPT program and past projects are available on the ministry website.

