Ilham Aliyev, President of European Council Charles Michel held one-on-one meeting in Brussels

AZERBAIJAN, April 6 - 06 april 2022, 19:15

A one-on-one meeting has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Brussels, and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

They then posed for photos.

The head of state praised the President of the European Council Charles Michel’s contribution to the normalization process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period and emphasized the importance of the Brussels peace agenda set at the trilateral meeting last December. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that today's trilateral meeting to be held as a continuation of the Brussels peace agenda with the participation of Armenia would be result-oriented.

President of the European Council Charles Michel hailed the importance of a dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan in this format.

He praised Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security.

The sides discussed the issues on the bilateral agenda between the European Union and Azerbaijan, underlining the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

During the conversation they exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including regional security.

