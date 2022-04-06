Manhattan woman recognized for service to crime victims

KANSAS, April 6 - TOPEKA – (April 6, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today recognized Jennifer Anguiano of Sunflower CASA of Manhattan for her outstanding service to crime victims.

In a video presentation as part of this year’s virtual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, Schmidt announced that Anguiano was the recipient of the Outstanding Community Based Advocate Award.

Anguiano, a native of Abilene, has been providing services to children at Sunflower CASA in Manhattan for 19 years. She described the highlights of her career as “walking alongside the incredibly brave children [she] has had the great fortune of advocating for, during some of the most difficult moments of their lives”.

Carson Kober, executive director of the Sunflower CASA project, said that during Anguiano’s time with the program, she served as interim executive director for the organization three times, while carrying her own caseload as a CASA, and supervising more than 1,000 cases.

“She has been a rock for the organization–never losing focus of what matters–being an advocate for child victims in our community,” Kober said.

The annual recognition of those who provide outstanding service to victims of crime is taking place during the 24th Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, hosted virtually this week by the governor and attorney general. The video highlighting all of this year’s award recipients is available at https://youtu.be/TrCvB0Zv6l0.