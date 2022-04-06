Wichita Police detective recognized for service to crime victims

KANSAS, April 6 - TOPEKA – (April 6, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today recognized Det. Steven Meyer of the Wichita Police Department for his outstanding service to crime victims.

In a video presentation as part of this year’s virtual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, Schmidt announced that Meyer was the recipient of the Outstanding Criminal Justice Service Award for Law Enforcement.

Detective Meyer is in his 26th year with the Wichita Police Department. After spending his first 22 years on the department working as a patrol officer, field training officer and School Resource Officer, he was promoted to the rank of detective. As a detective he has served as the task force officer for the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force where he worked with multiple agencies and successfully charged cases at both the state and federal level as the lead investigator. Meyer is currently assigned to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit in Wichita, where he investigates child physical and sexual abuse cases.

“Steve supports all aspects of the CAC and will lend a hand when his fellow detectives or the advocates need his help - day or night. He is always the one you know will answer the phone and be there,” said Toni Baker of the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County. “His heart is huge and he deserves some recognition for all the hard work and sacrifices he makes each and every day.”