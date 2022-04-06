Saskatchewan Announces Investment of $1 Million to Promote Careers in the Hospitality Sector

CANADA, April 7 - Released on April 6, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced support of $1 million to Hospitality Saskatchewan to help them promote careers in Saskatchewan's hospitality and tourism sector. Saskatchewan's hospitality sector, like many other jurisdictions in North America, was one of the first and hardest hit by the global pandemic over the past two years, resulting in a labour shortage in the province.

"The hospitality and tourism sector is driven by small and medium-sized businesses that are at the heart of Saskatchewan's economy," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "This $1 million investment, along with other programs like the recently launched Hard-To-Fill Skills Pilot and the Re-Skill Saskatchewan Training Subsidy, will assist in attracting, training and retaining employees needed to accelerate recovery of the hospitality sector."

The funding will enable Hospitality Saskatchewan to launch an aggressive recruitment strategy, Belong Saskatchewan. "Belong Saskatchewan" will target the attraction of domestic and international workers. This program will leverage the Hard-To-Fill Skills Pilot to target individuals living and working in Canada under restricted or temporary conditions and are eager to achieve permanent residency.

"This is yet another example of the Saskatchewan government's steadfast commitment to the hospitality and tourism sectors and those that work in it," Hospitality Saskatchewan President and CEO Jim Bence said. "The pandemic hit us first, it hit us the hardest, and now the acute labour crisis is contributing to a slowing of our recovery. This type of support will allow us to showcase the vibrancy of our industry and attract workers from across Canada in an innovative and creative way. There has never been a better time for training, upskilling, and advancement than there is right now in hospitality, and we applaud the Saskatchewan government for their continued support."

There are currently thousands of job postings in the hospitality sector on saskjobs.ca.

For more information on career opportunities in the Saskatchewan hospitality sector, please contact Info@hospitalitysk.ca.

Robin Speer Immigration and Career Training Regina Phone: 306-519-5006 Email: robin.speer@gov.sk.ca