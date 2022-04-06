Ford County Attorney Victim Services Unit recognized for service to crime victims

KANSAS, April 6 - TOPEKA – (April 6, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today recognized the Ford County Attorney Victim Services Unit (VSU) for outstanding service to crime victims.

In a video presentation as part of this year’s virtual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, Schmidt announced that the VSU was the recipient of the Outstanding Victim Service Organization Award. The Ford County Victim Services unit staff includes: Tiffanie Askew, director of the Victim Services Unit, as well as victim service assistants Idania Muniz, Gretchen Webster, Marissa Ruiz and Maria Cruz.

Though originally housed in the Ford County Attorney’s office to provide victim services to crime victims at court, this Unit has grown in innovative ways to better meet the needs of crime victims in Western Kansas. The Ford County Victim Services unit not only serves Ford County, but expanded its support regionally and now serves crime victims in Meade, Kiowa, Clark, and Comanche counties, through those respective county attorney’s offices. Additionally, a victim assistant from this unit is assigned to provide victim service support to the Dodge City Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

Meade County Attorney Clay Kuhns said that the Ford County Victim Assistants “are unparalleled in their dedication to victims.”

“I have witnessed the lengths to which each advocate goes to ensure not only that the victim is afforded their constitutional rights, but to ensure that each victim is treated with respect, dignity, and professionalism,” Kuhns said. “These advocates dedicate countless hours, at all hours of the day, providing services for victims.”

The annual recognition of those who provide outstanding service to victims of crime is taking place during the 24th Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, hosted virtually this week by the governor and attorney general. The video highlighting all of this year’s award recipients is available at https://youtu.be/TrCvB0Zv6l0.