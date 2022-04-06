Iowa 117/North Walnut Street in Colfax to temporarily close Sunday, April 10

AMES, Iowa – April 6, 2022 – Demolition and removal of an old building at 114 Iowa 117/North Walnut Street in Colfax will require temporarily closing the roadway to traffic from Front Street to Division Street beginning on Sunday, April 10 until mid-May, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 1 office. Motorists will be directed onto a signed detour on Interstate 80 and within Colfax during this closure.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: John Narigon at 515-986-5471 or john.narigon@iowadot.us