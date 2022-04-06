Hoyer Statement on President Biden Signing the Postal Service Reform Act

“I join in applauding the President for signing the Postal Service Reform Act into law today, securing urgently needed reforms for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). Our Postal Service plays an essential role in our democracy and in our economy. Since 2006, it has operated under costly and unnecessary financial obligations that no other private or public enterprise in our country faces. This law will help strengthen the financial outlook of the USPS and will eliminate burdensome financial obligations it must bear, foremost by integrating Medicare for employees and eliminating the requirement to pre-fund retiree health benefits. Both of these provisions will be vital to saving the agency billions of dollars that can be reinvested in its workforce and in improving its services.

“The Postal Service Reform Act will also do right by our hardworking federal employees at the USPS, who have served the American people through great challenge, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and help address major delays in delivery and processing. These issues have been a top concern for Maryland communities and for families around the country. I was glad to help pass this law through the House and look froward to seeing how it will improve the USPS and our country for years to come.”