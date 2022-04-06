New Documentary With Philly Roots Is An Ode To Being At The Ballpark Just In Time For Baseball Season

Zack Hample vs. The World Poster Jeff Siegel Films Logo Zack Hample At Citizen's Bank Park In Philadelphia

"Zack Hample vs. The World" Benefits A Harleysville Baseball Charity And Comes Ahead Of The Reading Fightin Phils Hosting Zack Hample Day This Sunday 4/10

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, April 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Siegel Films is pleased to announce the release of the feature-length (95 minute) documentary "Zack Hample vs. The World." The film is being distributed globally by 1091 Pictures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company. It is currently the top sports documentary on the Apple TV/iTunes digital storefront.Zack Hample isn’t a professional baseball player, but for decades he’s been racking up stats as if he were. The legendary “ballhawk” has attended thousands of Major League Baseball games across every ballpark in the country on his journey to snag 10,000 baseballs from the stands. Along the way he’s found himself at the center of some of the game’s biggest moments and controversies – including Mike Trout’s first home run and Alex Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit – and has undeniably become baseball’s most celebrated and infamous fan. The film takes an intimate look into Zack’s astounding, true-life story that must be seen to be believed.While Zack has been frequently covered in the media over the years, this documentary tells the complete and untold story of who Zack really is outside of the ballpark and why he has devoted so much time and energy to becoming such a phenomenon. In recent years, Zack has become an internet sensation with over a half million YouTube subscribers and over a million followers across social media. At a time when baseball is poised to return from its first lockout since 1995, the documentary is a love letter to America’s pastime, a celebration of fandom, and a poignant reminder that there’s nothing quite like being at the ballpark.The film – a passion project, 14 years in the making – was produced and directed by Jeff Siegel, an Emmy award-winning filmmaker and Bucks County native. The seeds were planted Siegel met Zack at a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park in 2008 – a few months before the Phillies won the World Series (which is chronicled in the film by Siegel's narration from the perspective of a lifelong Phillies fan). Much of the documentary was filmed at a number of other games in Philadelphia over the years, including along Zack's home stretch to snag his astounding 10,000th lifetime baseball in 2017.Coming up this Sunday, April 10, the Reading Fightin Phils are hosting Zack Hample Day at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading where the noted ballhawk will be in attendance and clips from the film will be screened.A portion of all proceeds from the film will be donated to Pitch In For Baseball & Softball , a charity based in Harleysville, PA that Zack Hample has worked closely with for over a decade, providing equipment to underserved children and communities all over the world.The documentary features interviews with three-time MLB All-Star closer Heath Bell, Tyler Kepner of The New York Times, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal, Maria Marino of SportsNet New York, sports psychologist Dr. Jonathan Fader, sports business reporter Darren Rovell, MLB broadcaster Matt Vasgersian, “Marlins Man” Laurence Leavy, and Zack’s mom Naomi Hample. Zack Hample vs. The World Official Trailer