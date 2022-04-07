EviLthechosen, a new music sensation in the making

Official logo for EviLthechosen

The genre bending rapper EviLthechosen continues to amaze the world with experimental style of music and this needs to be studied.

When we first signed him we knew he had the potential to be the next big thing. Now time will tell.” — R3vivalX

DHANBAD, JHARKHAND, INDIA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming out with an new EP called "Proceed With Caution" in early June this year. Lead single from the EP called "Mad Scientist" is already out and has been recieved with good reviews.

Here is the inspiring story of EviLthechosen:

EviLthechosen is an Indian trap artist, music producer and songwriter. Most notable for his songs Diamond Cutting Edge and Playin ft. DeeKiller, he was signed to R3vivalX Music Records in November 2021 after they noticed his old mixtapes from 2018-19 on YouTube and has since broke out in the local trap music scene gaining new listeners everyday and quickly becoming one of the biggest artists on the label along with other artists like MaiHoonSuyash and Katosure.

Born in Dhanbad, Jharkhand on 20 July 2004. It was difficult to start with such an unpopular genre in India, however, with his dedication, versatility and consistency he was able to capture audience all across the country and also gain following from some cities of the US, UK, Italy and Australia. His ability to work out with any genre sets him apart. Chopping up soul samples to straight up making trap music from death metal samples, he creates unique instrumentals with autotuned melodies which appeals to the younger generation.

He has an upcoming solo EP in the month of June, a single with MaiHoonSuyash called "ICARUS DON'T FALL" and two collab albums, one with DeeKiller and one with DEBOBOND in 2022, his upward trajectory within trap music has only continued in 2021 and keeps growing as of April 2022.

At 17 years-old, EviL is a master of his craft with the sound design and production capabilities to match the long-time professionals; but, it's his bold commitment to integrity that sets his work apart. One can easily see his potential and predict that he is a new musical sensation in the making.

Diamond Cutting Edge by EviLthechosen