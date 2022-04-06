Daniel Buckingham Convicted of Sexual Assault in the First Degree
April 6, 2022
(Bethel, AK) – On March 31, 2022, a Bethel jury found 30-year-old Daniel Buckingham guilty of sexual assault in the first degree. The convictions stem from a 2019 incident where Buckingham sexually assaulted and impregnated a 16-year-old girl.
Following his conviction, Buckingham was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections where he will be held without bail pending a sentencing hearing that has not yet been scheduled. Buckingham faces up to 99 years of imprisonment.
The prosecution was led by Bethel Assistant District Attorney Joshua Bither.
