Daniel Buckingham Convicted of Sexual Assault in the First Degree

April 6, 2022

(Bethel, AK) – On March 31, 2022, a Bethel jury found 30-year-old Daniel Buckingham guilty of sexual assault in the first degree. The convictions stem from a 2019 incident where Buckingham sexually assaulted and impregnated a 16-year-old girl.

Following his conviction, Buckingham was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections where he will be held without bail pending a sentencing hearing that has not yet been scheduled. Buckingham faces up to 99 years of imprisonment.

The prosecution was led by Bethel Assistant District Attorney Joshua Bither.

CONTACT: Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles at (907) 543-2055.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.

