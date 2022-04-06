Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,248 in the last 365 days.

Texas Co. Bucks Trend with Rare Exotic Boots in Limited Capsule Collection

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hevias, an upscale men’s lifestyle brand, has announced the release of their highly anticipated Ultra-Rare Exotic leather capsule. This Spring you can expect to see Nile Crocodile, American Bison, Reticulated Python and more.

THE VOYAGER WHISKEY
Make your journey a bold one in this exotic chukka boot made with genuine Nile crocodile. Turn heads, take in the scenery, and stay absolutely comfortable every step of the way with a soft inner lining that prevents slipping and sticking. Hand crafted in over 200 steps; these boots are built to survive – just like you. Welcome to the jungle. https://hevias.com/collections/the-voyager

THE HERITAGE BOOT
A modern take on a time-honored Western Roper boot. Our custom Heritage leather is developed from thick, oiled American Bison leather that will last for generations. This low-profile boot is easy-on, easy-off due to its heavy-duty Spanish zipper and its Goodyear-welted sole provides stability and is easy to re-sole, ensuring a lifetime of wear. Available in Copper and Coal. https://hevias.com/collections/west-coast-roper

THE REBEL MIDNIGHT
They call you a rebel, and that’s just fine with you when you’re wearing these bad boys. We took a silky belly cut of Reticulated Python and countered it with an extra thick elastic gore. Spoiler alert: these Chelsea boots will never lose their structure, and you’ll never regret slipping them on. An ultra-soft lining on the business end means you’re walking on clouds every time you step out and about. https://hevias.com/collections/the-rebel

Hevias contains an expanding portfolio of exclusive handmade leather goods including boots, loafers, travel bags, and accessories. The identity of the brand is rooted in traditional handmade leather-crafting techniques applied to modern style. Handmade craftsmanship and respect for tradition is evident with each piece.

Founder Rian McCartan remarks drawing from his desire to support traditional and sustainable practices while creating exceptional quality products that span generations. “In an Amazon next-day disposable world we wanted to demonstrate that some things should take time and last forever” says McCartan.

The Exotic Collection boasts small-batch leathers hard to find Stateside which can now be purchased from the Hevias website at www.hevias.com.

Joe Wieczorek
The Media Group Inc.
+1 847-812-7396
joe@themediagroupinc.com

You just read:

Texas Co. Bucks Trend with Rare Exotic Boots in Limited Capsule Collection

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.