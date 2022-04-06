Fast Recovery Underway in the U.S. Commercial Water Treatment Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the United States Commercial Water Treatment Market was valued at $5,240.0 million in 2021. The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on water treatment companies' revenues during 2020 and part of the 2021. Most companies have been affected by the lower demand from the hospitality, food services, and non-residential construction. However, market participants started to recover in 2021 and expect to experience high growth rates during 2022.



“The demand for commercial water treatment systems is directly affected by the level of economic activity in the food services and the hospitality industries, which represents 18.0 and 12.0 percent of the total market, respectively. These two sectors were some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are still on its road to recovery. Moreover, the pandemic has delayed the production of water treatment system components and raw materials due to the temporary closure of many factories and supply chain delays, especially in Asia. Lead times have increased exponentially, and delays are expected to continue for the near-term,” states senior consultant for Verify Markets Georgina Carraway.

Despite these challenges, water treatment system companies are optimistic about the future and expect the market to recover quickly while experiencing higher than previous growth rates during 2022. Their expectation is based on strong market fundamentals including sustainability trends, increasing on-site water reuse in commercial buildings, and the growing concern about emerging contaminants in drinking water. Other important factors contributing to the future market growth are the aging water infrastructure in the U.S. and the projected increase of 5.4 percent in non-residential construction spending in 2022.

The U.S. Commercial Water Treatment Market report has been segmented by point-of-use and point-of-entry, technology, distribution channel, and end user. Main customers include food services, commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, car washes, hospitality, light industrial, retail, and education. Some of the key companies covered in this report include Culligan International, Ecolab Inc., Pentair plc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., A.O. Smith, and Marlo Incorporated, among others.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall U.S Commercial Water Treatment Market. The report captures various market dynamics such as growth drivers, restraints, market revenues and forecast, technology trends, and competitive landscape. A copy of the U.S Commercial Water Treatment Market research report can be obtained at www.verifymarkets.com . Follow us for more updates on Twitter @verify_markets. This report is part of Verify Markets’ Water & Wastewater Treatment Subscription market research and consulting practice.

