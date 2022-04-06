The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Lt. Williams on the Color Front

Author Opened Us To Cultural Sensitivity Towards Racial History in the U.S. Army

“Look, I can’t forget, and I don’t want to forget. Neal’s face showed irritation. I know things have happened in the past that should be forgotten, but Negro slavery should never be forgotten.”” — Christopher C. Bell Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Christopher C. Bell, Jr. has published his novel book titled Lt. Williams on the Color Front. It harkens back to the racism and racial segregation in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s in Germany when the Army began racial desegregation efforts. Often, such efforts have been prompted by white-against-black face-offs or virtual white “Color Fronts” of resistance against desegregation. This novel is a tense, action-filled story of Negro Lieutenant Neal Williams’ coming of age as he struggles against the efforts of prejudiced white officers who scheme to prevent him from succeeding as a newly assigned platoon leader in what has been an all-white infantry regiment.

“The drama and tension of this story hold taut and ready to snap at a moment’s notice, making for a read with a constant ability to excite. Its quiet strength found in a profound and fascinating introspection of a man at the crossroads of history, whose every move is scrutinized and potentially informs public opinion for years if not generations,” shares Michael Radon of The U.S. Review of Books.

Christopher C. Bell, Jr. is a black man, a poet, an essayist, a lecturer on racial and ethnicity studies, a Doctor of Education in Boston University Graduate School of Education, and a retired Army major who has served as a lieutenant in Germany during the 1950s. He also served twice in Korea, twice in France, Vietnam, and Ethiopia. These assignments and travels expanded his awareness and sensitivity about people and cultures and moved him to write about his experiences.

Lt. Williams on the Color Front

Written by: Christopher C. Bell, Jr.

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

