Private Equity Fund buys one of the largest home care companies in New York for over half a billion dollars.

Help at Home announced today that the company has acquired two New York-based home care organizations: Preferred Home Care of NY and Edison Home Health Care.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care, announced today that the company has acquired two New York-based home care organizations: Edison Home Health Care and Preferred Home Care of New York. Both organizations share a majority owner and provide a variety of home and community-based services, primarily focused on in-home personal care, serving multiple counties throughout the New York and Pennsylvania markets.
Edison and Preferred offer traditional home care through licensed home care service agencies (LHCSA), as well as a Consumer-Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP) service offering in the New York market. Together, the acquisitions add a combined 10,500 clients and 12,000 employees to Help at Home’s current client and employee base. Edison provides services to individuals in 55 New York counties, primarily in the New York City metro area, Long Island and Upstate. Preferred provides services to individuals in 21 New York counties, primarily in New York City and Long Island.
“Expansions into new markets like New York uniquely position us to deliver growth through strong organic and inorganic capabilities,” said Help at Home’s President Tim O’Rourke. “With an established national presence, we continue to add scale combined with a deep commitment to local communities. Help at Home’s passionate team is dedicated to creating a differentiated and innovative service offering to the employees, clients, and partners we serve.”
“We established Preferred Home Care of New York with a clear vision to provide the most exceptional level of care from a remarkable team of caregivers and staff,” said CEO of Preferred Home Care Berry Weiss. “We’re delighted to move into the next chapter of our cherished history by joining the Help at Home family because they subscribe to the same extraordinary standards as we do. And, that’s why we are so excited about our new partnership.”
