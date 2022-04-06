Beer Processing Market to Reach USD 911.20 Billion by 2028; Increasing Consumption of Beer in U.S., Brazil, Russia, and Germany to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

The rising trend of non alcohol or low alcohol beers is the primary factor driving the growth of the beer processing market in the North America region.

Market trend of beer industry is shifting towards the premium beers and valued based brands. In the mature market such as U.S., Western European countries, and Australia, the demand for premium beer is increasing rapidly.



Thus, innovation has become the one of the most important priority for the companies to gain the major share in the market. Innovation in the factors such as product test, packaging, and distribution channel is projected to offer the various growth opportunities in the market.



The beer processing refers to the process for obtaining beer by the fermentation of malted cereal grains. The process of beer making contains various steps and a series of chemical reaction to make high-quality beer. It involves malting, milling, mashing, hop addition, fermentation, cooling, ageing of beer, and packaging of beer. Malt is one of the essential ingredients of beer and beer processing industry is the largest consumer of malt grain. Malt supplies the fermented sugar, which is then converted into alcohol by yeast.



Global beer processing market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to increasing demand for craft beer across the globe. In addition to his, growing disposable income of the people, further boosting the market growth. The growing shift towards the consumption of low alcohol or no alcohol beer is projected to offer the various growth opportunities in the market. Increasing innovation in the beer product to gain a competitive advantage, also positively influencing the market growth of beer processing. However, stringent government regulation on beer processing and environment hurdle are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Major players in the global beer processing market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Heineken, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd, Alfa Laval, GEA Group, Krones Group, and Paul Mueller among others. The key players of global beer processing market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry.



• In July 2019, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced the launch of non-alcohol beer segment in India withits first non-alcohol beer, Budweiser 0.0. The goal of introduction of this segment is to ensure the company’s aim to produce the 20% nonalcoholic beer of their total production.

• In January 2020, Paul Mueller and Springfield Brew co. announced the partnership for expansion of USD 1 million project at Market Ave. facility, with the installation of eight new stainless steel fermenting tanks from Paul Mueller.

The macro brewery segment accounted for the major market share of 39.67% in the year 2020



The type segment includes macro brewery, craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub, and others. The macro brewery segment accounted for the major market share of 39.67% in the year 2020. Increasing beer processing of mass-producing beers, boosting the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising number of macro brewery across the globe, also positively influencing the growth of the market.

The lager beer dominated the global beer processing market and held the 60% market share in the year 2020



The beer type segment includes lager, ale & stout, speciality, and low alcohol. The lager beer dominated the global beer processing market and held the 60% market share in the year 2020. The lager beer refers to the beer, which is fermented using years at very low temperature. High adoption of lager beer around the world, driving the growth of the market.

Off-trade segment is the fastest-growing distribution channel and growing at the CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period



The distribution channel segment classified into on trade and off-trade. Off-trade segment is the fastest-growing distribution channel and growing at the CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Increasing trend of off-trade channels driving the growth of the market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Beer Processing Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region dominated the global beer processing market and vales at USD 229.71 billion in the year 2020. Increasing popularity of beers among the consumers in Asia Pacific region is one of the primary driver for the growth of market. In addition to this, increasing demand for premium beers in the countries such as India and China, further offering the growth opportunities for the vendors in the Asia Pacific region. On the other hand, the North America region projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of beer and rising trend of non alcohol or low alcohol beers are some of the primary factors driving the growth of market in North America region.



About the report:



The global beer processing market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.



