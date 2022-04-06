Senator Collett Celebrates Advancement of Students’ Hershey’s Kiss Legislation

Harrisburg, Pa. – April 6, 2022 — Today, the Pennsylvania Senate State Government Committee passed Senate Bill 1122, legislation to recognize the Hershey’s Kiss as Pennsylvania’s official state candy. The bill, sponsored by Senators Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks), Steve Santarsiero (D-10 Bucks) and John DiSanto (R-15 Dauphin/Perry), now awaits a vote on the Senate floor.

“I’m thrilled to see this student-generated legislation move forward,” said Senator Collett.“Hershey’s Kisses have become an iconic candy not only in Pennsylvania, but around the world, and their production has a profound impact on the Commonwealth’s economy – from our dairy industry to manufacturing to retail. It’s only fitting that this sweet treat becomes our official state candy.”

SB 1122 was conceived and developed by a group of passionate Newtown Middle School students known as the Hershey Kiss Committee. Now attending Council Rock North High School, the students met with Hershey executives, lobbied legislators, drafted bill language and generated media attention to advance their project and ensure the Hershey’s Kiss becomes our state candy.

When asked about their time in Harrisburg, the Hershey Kiss Committee commented: “It was interesting to see the back-and-forth discussion about the bill. Although the legislators did not agree with each other, they still had a civil and respectful conversation. We really enjoyed our experience.”

Senator Collett added: “I hope this experience has inspired these and other young people to engage with their elected officials and make their voices heard in the legislative process.”

