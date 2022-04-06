TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Madison County

At the request of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Madison County.

Shortly before midnight, Tuesday, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop along eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 89. According to initial reports, the driver failed to stop and continued to lead deputies on a pursuit along various nearby roads for approximately 30 minutes. As the driver attempted to enter back onto I40 from Law Road, one of the individuals got out of the vehicle and began running across I40. Preliminary information indicates, that during the foot chase, while on the westbound ramp to I40 at Law Road, a deputy deployed a taser. The encounter is believed to have escalated resulting in the individual firing a handgun at the deputies. Four deputies returned fire, striking the individual. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second individual in the vehicle was taken into custody. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.