Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,198 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Madison County

At the request of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Madison County.

Shortly before midnight, Tuesday, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop along eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 89.  According to initial reports, the driver failed to stop and continued to lead deputies on a pursuit along various nearby roads for approximately 30 minutes.  As the driver attempted to enter back onto I40 from Law Road, one of the individuals got out of the vehicle and began running across I40.  Preliminary information indicates, that during the foot chase, while on the westbound ramp to I40 at Law Road, a deputy deployed a taser.  The encounter is believed to have escalated resulting in the individual firing a handgun at the deputies.  Four deputies returned fire, striking the individual.  He was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second individual in the vehicle was taken into custody.  No officers were injured during the incident. 

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.  The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Madison County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.