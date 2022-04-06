Estelle Oliveri Debuts A Chic, Soft, and Luxurious Waterproof Dog Blanket From the Victoria Orton Luxury Line

Waterproof Dog Blanket that looks beautiful in your home. LUXURIOUS, TIMELESS WATERPROOF THROW BLANKETS LUXURIOUS, TIMELESS WATERPROOF THROW BLANKETS

Beautifully crafted, the Victoria Orton line is 100% waterproof designed to protect the other love of one's life: the home.

My 100% Waterproof Blanket for Bed, Couches & Sofas is a washable, leakproof, mink-soft blanket for dogs, pets, and their people.” — Estelle Oliveri

AUSTRALIA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estelle Oliveri is pleased to introduce her mink-soft waterproof dog blanket from the Victoria Orton luxury line. Guests will wonder ‘Is that gorgeous blanket really waterproof?” Indeed it is. Beautifully crafted, the Victoria Orton line is 100% waterproof designed to protect the other love of one's life: the home.

Ms. Oliveri’s philosophy is that little things do matter. They have to. She designs from a perspective that understands the needs of today’s families while balancing a desire to live amongst beauty. One doesn't have to choose between style or function, taste or comfort. With the Victoria Orton line, onecan truly have it all with a luxury waterproof dog blanket that was made with the highest quality materials and fully considered.

“What we have in our homes is what we live with and touch every single day. They welcome us home at night and greet us each morning,” Ms. Oliveri said. “They make us happy, and I can’t think of a more beautiful way to live than that. That doesn’t mean you have to choose between your dog and luxury design.”

Ms. Oliveri’s blanket project was born out of her love for her friends and their four-legged pals. She noticed that her friends with dogs would apologize for the army green, waterproof dog blanket draped over their brand new couch. Or they would hide dog spots with throw pillows. Her friends would spend hours, days, weeks even deliberating on the perfect couch. When they finally found the right one they knew their whole world would be brighter and comfier because of it. Then they got it home and Buddy, their dog, made it his new favorite spot.

“I love spaces that feel put together, stylish yet livable – well-traveled with a personal point of view,” said Ms. “I believe your home should be a welcoming oasis – your favorite place to retreat, gather, and live well every day. That doesn’t have to change just because you have a dog.”

The Victoria Orton luxury waterproof dog blanket has been meticulously crafted and tested. But it’s the elegant design of this luxurious protective cover that sets it apart. With a contemporary but understated pattern, finished with an embroidered border, its reversible design makes it effortless to refresh one's décor, whether to change with the seasons or just for a change.

Ms. Oliveri says from the moment one picks up this waterproof dog blanket they’ll get a sense of its quality. It’s light enough to easily move and care for but with a reassuring weight to it. It’s the feel of quality. Ms. Oliveri’s blanket is composed of three layers, with a noiseless, 100% waterproof membrane encased between two spill-resistant soft layers of polyester mink.

“I want dog and decor lovers to relax in the knowledge that what’s between their dog and their furniture has been tested to provide the highest level of protection against hair, saliva, or pee,” she said. “My 100% Waterproof Blanket for Bed, Couches & Sofas is a washable, leakproof, mink-soft blanket for dogs, pets, and their people.”

Luxurious Waterproof Dog Blanket