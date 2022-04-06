Project Boon Announces Spring Community Health and Wellness Event and #GiveWithoutReservation Initiative
The event, scheduled for April 16th, represents a partnership between the non-profit organization, the Fontana Unified School System, and Grocery Outlet Rialto.FONTANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon, a non-profit organization that serves families in Southern California, announces its 2022 Springtime Health and Wellness Event. This walk-up event will include the distribution of groceries, festive springtime treat bags for children, and a special appearance by Mr. Bunny. The event is a collaboration between Project Boon, the Fontana Unified School District, and the Rialto Grocery Outlet. It is scheduled for April 16th, at 11:00 AM, and will run while supplies last. The event will take place at the Fontana Unified School District office.
In addition to groceries and Easter treats, the Spring Community Health and Wellness Event will feature representatives from local health and social services, distributing information to the underserved.
Project Boon is also proud to announce its #GiveWithoutReservation initiative. Through this initiative, the non-profit organization is inviting neighbors in the Southern California area to volunteer, donate, and organize in order to reduce food insecurity within the community.
In conjunction with the new initiative, Project Boon has unveiled a new commercial, drawing attention to the critical issue of food scarcity. The commercial notes that 16 percent of families lack the resources to meet their basic needs, and meanwhile, one out of 10 kids goes to bed hungry.
To meet these challenges, Project Boon invites Southern California locals to give whatever they can, whether that means acts of kindness, volunteer hours, or financial donations. Specifically, the initiative asks for simple donations of $5 per person. The #GiveWithoutReservation initiative also calls upon individuals to donate groceries or help serve meals.
Currently, Project Boon is seeking individuals or businesses who are willing to donate or volunteer. Local vendors are also encouraged to participate. To learn more about the Springtime Health and Wellness Event and Project Boon, visit http://projectboon.org.
Ellyse Martinez
Project Boon
+1 951-305-3038
email us here
Project Boon- Give Without Reservation