Jazz Informance Livestream on 4/19 Featuring Herbie Hancock, Sean Jones, U.S. Education Secretary

The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Education, will present a peer-to-peer jazz informance on Tuesday, April 19, featuring the Peer-to-Peer Jazz Quintet. Hosted by U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona and 14-time GRAMMY Award-winning jazz legend Herbie Hancock, the “informance” – a combination of performance and educational information – will be presented by five of the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area’s most talented high school music students alongside internationally acclaimed jazz trumpet recording artist Sean Jones, and renowned jazz educator Dr. JB Dyas.

The informance will be livestreamed from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) headquarters building in Washington, D.C., beginning at 1 pm Eastern Time, to hundreds of school districts in the United States and around the world, streamed on ED’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, and streamed on the Institute’s website. It will not only focus on what jazz is and why it’s important to America, but also on leadership in the time of a crisis, such as a pandemic, and how the principles of jazz – collaborating, improvising, not seeking perfection, playing off each other’s strengths, perseverance and the vital importance of really listening to one another – can enlighten leaders as they navigate through a crisis, uncertainty and challenging times.

Download the full press release.