Microbe Formulas Sponsors Meridian Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fundraiser for 2nd Year

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

‘Field of Dreams’ Softball Tournament Supports Brighter Futures Around the Treasure Valley

It’s so rewarding to get together with the City of Meridian and our fellow local businesses to run the bases for a great cause.” — Craig Randall, Culture Chief for Microbe Formulas

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 9th, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce will host their annual scholarship fundraiser for Idaho high school seniors planning on pursuing a degree after graduation. This event is funded by their ‘Field of Dreams’ softball tournament, where local health company Microbe Formulas will join 11 other companies to play in a single elimination tournament for the championship.

This will be Microbe’s second year in a row being a main sponsor for the ‘Field of Dreams’ softball tournament. Last year, Microbe assisted the Meridian Chamber of Commerce and other sponsors in awarding five $1,000 college scholarships to students in Meridian who were planning to attend Idaho colleges or universities. Since the program started in 2013, over $24,000 has been raised to help fund college scholarships.

Culture Chief for Microbe, Craig Randall, shares, “It’s so rewarding to get together with the City of Meridian and our fellow local businesses to run the bases for a great cause. We love Meridian and embrace opportunities like these that bring us all closer together as a community.”

Randall adds, “Microbe Formulas is not just committed to health and wellness for all, but also to local community involvement. The ‘Field of Dreams’ softball tournament is the perfect opportunity for us to continue our relationship with the community while providing funds towards a great cause.”

The ‘Field of Dreams’ softball tournament will run from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at Storey Park in Meridian, with the Microbe Formulas team playing their first game at noon. The event is open to the public, and snacks, hot dogs, and other hot meals will be available for purchase. A BBQ pit will open just before the championship game. All proceeds from the event will support the Meridian Chamber Community Scholarship Fund.

For those looking to donate or gain more information on this fundraiser, please go here. Final applications for the scholarships are due no later than April 9th. If you would like to apply, the application can be found here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.