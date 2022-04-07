Mitey AV: A new player in The New Orleans AV Rental Market is creating change in the world of Audio Visual Rental

New Orleans has a great opportunity to grow while allowing an older company with an obsolete business model to fall to the wayside. Learn more about Mitey AV

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, April 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Orleans is a destination unlike any other. It has so much that other cities just can not offer. What makes that even better is it keeps going nonstop, 24 hours a day. Various lists are produced yearly that include the top convention cities in the US. Undoubtedly New Orleans is always in the top 10. But if you ask the attendees, New Orleans and Vegas are always their two favorite cities when coming for a company meeting, or convention. With over 1.1 million sq ft of convention space, and 307 hotels with over 41,000 rooms in the New Orleans Metro area, its easy for a convention visitor to make the trip a full out vacation. Its common knowledge that New Orleans is moving along roughly 15-20 years behind other major metropolitan cities. With the sheer amount of convention visitors its clear to see that plenty of Audio-Visual Equipment is required for the city to host the thousands of events each year.For years PSAV, now Encore has had a preverbal strangle hold over the business. That was until New Orleans native, and graduate of the prestigious UCF Rosen School of Hospitality came back to New Orleans. Shaun McCarron, and his wife Lindsay have set out to change the status quo in the city. After identifying the problems with the New Orleans market, and developing solutions far superior to any other AV company in the area, the couple founded Mitey AV . Named after a company Shaun’s father started in the early 70s named Mitey Muffler. Mitey AV has quickly become a well-known AV rental company in the city within less than 2 years.Mitey AV has a simple mission. To deliver above superior service, at prices which are fair and far below those of international brands. Its clear in the mission that Mitey AV has their sites set on the hotels Encore currently services. After the city reopened and guest began scheduling events at larger properties in the city, Mitey AV experienced exactly what they had planned for. Guest of hotels where Encore held the inhouse AV title was appalled by the prices the inhouse AV company was quoting them.Shaun recounts one customer who sent the quote she had received from Encore hours earlier, in the quote Encore was charging the client 3x what Mitey AV would charge her. However, that was just one example.The quote given by Encore was almost $30,000, after having almost 2 years of studying the market, price points, and profit margins, Mitey AV was able to provide the same equipment, and ultimately a better experience for $12,240.Unfortunately, Encore has an issue that on the surface you would not recognize. Shareholders. Shareholders who were given projections prior to Covid and were promised that once the cities and tourist destinations were opened again would immediately generate the lost revenue, based on pent-up demand. What they failed to realize is America is not willing to throw money at these international companies any longer. The money is not there, causing them to think twice about paying 800 for a projector and screen that Mitey AV will deliver with a smile for $300.One of MiteyAV’s clients The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce was once a client of Encore, but after Encore gave them, an invoice almost double the price for the same event just two years ago, the Chamber quickly abandoned them, vowing never to do business with them again. Encore has offered to reduce rates, but the damage is done. Unknowingly the damage they created spreads wide because the Chamber can influence hundreds of local businesses.I asked Shaun what he has done differently that has allowed his company to see massive growth in such a short period. “These questions are easy; I was nervous prior to the interview. But now I see this is so easy. What do I do that is different? I am authentic, and I think the guest or hotel staff can see that almost immediately. Of course, this is a business, and the point is to make money. However, I know what is fair, you know what is fair, we all know what is fair. I follow a simple rule, and that is to always offer prices and services at a fair price. This type of mentality, and desire to treat their guest with the utmost fairness is exactly what Encore has continually failed to do.About Mitey AV LLC: The thing that keeps MiteyAV above any AV company in New Orleans can be understood by this conclusion quoted by the owner Shaun. “Encore is not interested in fostering a long-term relationship with a client. Shaun wanted to end by saying “I have a very close friend of 20 years who is high up in Encore. She hates the company and hates what they do. However, she is paid a small percentage of each event, and that is what makes her stay. She keeps me very well informed on what the current status of the company is, and what I need to do to beat the Encore Machine in the New Orleans Market. I listen to her intently, and I am swift to implement any idea or policy she suggests.” “At the end of the day providing a group or a guest with AV service is a personal relationship, they have a way they deserve to be treated, and answers they deserve to have, More than anything they should not be exploited by the in-house AV company to use their equipment if they do not want to.” I hope Encore does not change anything they are doing, it will reduce the time they will remain in this market, and in turn reduce the amount of time we can expand and begin to offer our service at even better prices to more guests, allowing for more events, and a stronger city than ever before.###