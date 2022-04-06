Marymount University Graduates With a DBA in Business Intelligence Can Help Solve Supply Chain Related Issues

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arlington, Virginia -

Marymount University's online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Business Intelligence prepares students for new supply chain challenges and transfers the necessary skills to address the current economic environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated supply chain issues. As a result, storage, distribution centers, retailers, and customers have faced shortages with everything from toilet paper and food supplies to computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the three most significant events driving supply chain problems include the global restrictions imposed by the pandemic, an increasingly complex international business market, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.

Freight transportation and supply chain processes will continue to evolve in 2022, and technology will play an even more significant role in this transformation. According to Forbes, organizations embrace volumes of IoT-based and social media data from people, devices, assets, products, and vehicles across the supply chain to automate decisions and processes.

Business intelligence experts can use predictive analytics to make rational, data-driven decisions that introduce new business models. As a result, business intelligence experts are crucial in remedying modern supply chain challenges.

Supply chain management is an essential undertaking that requires a deep understanding of the chain of companies and processes involved. Organizations need professionals with a background in business intelligence who can design, plan, and execute strategies that address today’s volatile logistics landscape.

Marymount University’s online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Business Intelligence prepares students for a future in supply chain management by teaching students how to apply data-driven decision making, innovate in a changing economy, practice ethical leadership, and utilize applied research methods.

The program transfers C-suite technical skills with above-average demand in the job market, including Artificial Intelligence (+160%), Data Science (+140%), and Machine Learning Techniques (+90%).

In addition to transferring sought-after skills, the curriculum is future-focused and prepares students for the "What's Next Economy." Its interdisciplinary structure connects the latest trends in business, data, innovation, leadership, and technology so that graduates can address today’s business and management challenges with knowledge, vision, and clarity.

The modern economy is increasingly focused on implementing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies. Marymount University’s online DBA program explains why sustainability is inextricably tied to the future of business and teaches students how to exhibit ethical leadership. As a result, business intelligence experts can lead sustainable supply chain efforts and contribute to new ESG strategies at an international level.

Students enrolled in Marymount University’s DBA in Business Intelligence can complete their degree in a flexible online format in as few as three years. In a job market saturated with MBA graduates, a doctoral degree will distinguish one as a professional who has reached the highest level of education in one's field.

Learn more about Marymount University’s online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Business Intelligence by visiting the official website at https://online.marymount.edu/programs/online-dba

###

For more information about Marymount University, contact the company here:



Marymount University

James Ryerson, Director, School of Business

BILT@marymount.edu

2807 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207. USA

James Ryerson, Director, School of Business