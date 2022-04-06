Renowned comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer announces his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival

Bert Kreischer announced his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer announced his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival which kicks off June 16, 2022 in South Bend, IN. The 8-stop tour will feature an all-star lineup* of world-class comics including Dave Attell, Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser, Mark Normand, Big Jay Oakerson, Taylor Tomlinson, and Sal Vulcano at minor-league ballparks, a race track, an indoor arena, and an outdoor amphitheater. *Lineup varies by market and is subject to change. Additional special guests to be announced.

“With my history of performing outdoors, and amassing crowds that love a great outdoor party over a cold beer and sunset in great company, I was presented with the idea of a tour of minor-league ballparks, a couple amphitheaters, a few racetracks, and a couple arenas,” says Kreischer. “I immediately thought, this is a festival I want to put together. I then put down a list of my favorite comics that I love to watch, work, hang, and have a drink with, and from there it was a no-brainer.”

Presale tickets are available for purchase starting Wednesday, April 6 with code LOADED. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 8 at 10am in all markets except for Lawrenceville, GA which go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10am local. For more information and tickets, visit fullyloadedfestival.com or follow @bertkreischer on social media.

Bert Kreischer: Fully Loaded Comedy Festival 2022

All events begin at 7pm and are rain or shine.

Thursday, June 16, 2022 South Bend, IN Four Winds Field

Friday, June 17, 2022 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Dayton, OH Day Air Credit Union Ballpark

Sunday, June 19, 2022 Rochester, NY Frontier Field

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Friday, June 24, 2022 Bristol TN Thunder Valley Amphitheatre at Bristol Dragway

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Lawrenceville, GA Coolray Field

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

About Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country. His brand-new stand up special “Hey Big Boy”, as well as “Secret Time” and “The Machine” are currently streaming globally on NETFLIX. Bert recently debuted his new Netflix docu-series “The Cabin,” which shot straight to the top 10 within 24 hours and was the most-watched unscripted series on the platform the week it premiered. Bert Kreischer hosts Go-Big Show with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. Described as having a “rare and incredible talent” (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone’s 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his four stand-up specials, his three podcasts: “Bertcast,” “2 Bears 1 Cave,” and “BillBert,” his YouTube cooking show: “Something’s Burning,” his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of “being a cringe comedian with real insight” (Interrobang). Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Bert seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove “that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age,” (Forbes). His infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian Mafia was recently optioned by Legendary (the studio behind The Hangover Series, Jurassic World, and Straight Outta Compton) to be turned into a movie. After the successful debut of The Body Shots World Tour in 2019, where he quickly sold out theaters and added shows in almost every market, Bert performed 59 shows of his “Hot Summer Nights,” a socially-distanced outdoor tour spanning 35+ cities across 18 states and reaching 80,000+ individuals, coining him as the first-ever stand-up comedian to embark on a drive-in comedy tour. Most recently, Bert has been performing across the country on The Berty Boy Relapse Tour, which includes shows in even larger venues.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment.