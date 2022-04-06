Resurfacing Project to Resume on Hollywood Drive, Hill Street, and Springwood Road in York and Spring Garden Townships, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a resurfacing project is set to resume Monday, April 11, on Hollywood Drive, Hill Street (both Route 3023) and Springwood Road (Route 2002) in York and Spring Garden townships, York County.

Work will be performed on Hill Street/Hollywood Drive from Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) to Route 74 (South Queen Street), and Springwood Road from Route 74 (South Queen Street) to Chestnut Hill Road.

Motorists may encounter short-term lane closures within the project limits during daylight hours. Night paving will be performed later in the construction season.

This project consists of resurfacing the existing roadway using Superpave wearing and scratch courses, milling, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, and ADA ramp updates.

This project is expected to be completed by September 13, 2022.

JVI Group, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $2,830,392 project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.