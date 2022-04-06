Exit 164 (Nanticoke) from Interstate 81 Northbound to State Route 29 in Luzerne County Closed Beginning April 7
Dunmore, PA – Exit 164 (Nanticoke) from I-81 northbound to SR 29 northbound will be closed from Thursday April 7 through May 2022 for bridge repairs.
The detour is as follows:
- SR 81 northbound to Exit 165B (Wilkes-Barre);
- Follow Business 309 north to the ramp to Interstate 81 southbound; and
- From I81 SB take Exit 164 (Nanticoke) to SR 29 northbound.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044
