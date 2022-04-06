I-70 Eastbound On-Ramp Closure on Market Street Wednesday, April 13

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the Market Street on ramp to I-70 Eastbound will be closed from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 to 5:00 p.m. Thursday,

April 14. This closure is being implemented to perform substructure repairs on the overhead structure. Emergency vehicle passage will be accommodated during this

closure. Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.

