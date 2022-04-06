SolarGen of South Carolina establishing operations in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – SolarGen of South Carolina, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMDAJ Holdings, LLC, today announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The company is investing $150 million into the solar energy operation.

SolarGen of South Carolina is a clean energy development company focused on creating lower-cost, solar-electric generating facilities for the South Carolina community.

Located in Alcolu, SolarGen of South Carolina is constructing a 125-megawatt (MW) solar farm that will span approximately 500 acres.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2024.

QUOTES

“Clarendon County and South Carolina Department of Commerce’s professional, prompt and business “can-do” attitude – combined with their understanding of the important role of sustainable, clean energy to its growing economic base – made selecting this Clarendon County site for our next project a perfunctory, easy decision. We are very pleased to be part of this team to help grow the South Carolina economic base.” -SolarGen of South Carolina President Carmine Iadarola

“When a new solar project is launched in South Carolina, it’s a sign that our renewable energy sector continues to thrive. This new $150 million investment will make a big difference in Clarendon County, and we’re excited to welcome SolarGen of South Carolina to one of our rural communities.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Our approach to creating a business-friendly environment for all types of companies continues to pay off, and SolarGen of South Carolina’s investment in Clarendon County is a testament to that. I look forward to seeing the impact that the renewable energy industry will have in the region and across the state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are pleased to welcome SolarGen of South Carolina to our growing list of companies in Clarendon County. We support this investment in green energy, as it adds to our growing renewable energy cluster.” -Clarendon County Council Chair Dwight Stewart

“The continued growth of renewable energy operations in Clarendon County and throughout the heart of South Carolina highlights the potential available for businesses in this sector to find success here. Welcome, SolarGen of South Carolina, to the community.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam